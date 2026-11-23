An undated photo of Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel. — MLSsoccer

Pep Biel scored the winning goal in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time as visiting Charlotte FC topped the Chicago Fire 2-1 in a dramatic opening match of a best-of-three series on Sunday in Bridgeview, Ill.

Biel converted his rebound after Chicago goalkeeper Josh Cohen denied him on a penalty kick, awarded off Jack Elliott's clumsy handball.

Cohen had entered the game minutes earlier in place of Chris Brady in anticipation of a penalty shootout.

Robert Lewandowski had scored his first MLS postseason goal to level the game at 1-1 in the 68th minute. Jonathan Dean helped on Philip Zinckernagel's whipped cross with a glancing header to the far post. Lewandowski's leaping header rattled off the post and in.

Liel Abada opened the scoring for the Crown, who recorded their first regulation postseason win in franchise history and are one win away from the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Both teams traded extraordinary chances within a minute of each other in the first half. Maren Haile-Selassie baffled Charlotte centre-back Henry Kessler with a clever chip ball into Lewandowski's path. The Polish star man elicited more than a few gasps from the home crowd when he sent the ball just wide in the 28th minute.

Brady thwarted Idan Toklomati with a strong right boot when Allan Saint-Maximin sprung him on a one-on-one in the 29th minute.

Abada opened the scoring with a header off a set piece. Charlotte captain Ashley Westwood curled his free kick to Kessler at the back post. The 6-foot-4 centre-back rose above the crowd to knock it across the box to the wide-open Abada in the 48th minute.

Both sides combined for 21 shot attempts through a free-flowing first half, though only three hit the target. The final tally was 43 shots -- 25 by Chicago.

The match was played at soccer-specific SeatGeek Stadium instead of Chicago's usual venue at Soldier Field due to a scheduling conflict with the NFL's Chicago Bears.