Pakistan's Rizwanullah (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup semi-final against Bangladesh at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat on November 12, 2026. — ACC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the complete match schedule and the U19 men's team's squad for their multi-format home series against England, all four matches of which are slated to be played in Rawalpindi from December 5 to 16.

England U19's tour of Pakistan will get underway with a three-match One-Day Series, before the two teams will lock horns in a one-off four-day red-ball fixture.

The One-Day matches will be played on December 5, 7 and 9, respectively, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will also host the one-off red-ball fixture from December 13 to 16.

According to the PCB, the England team will arrive in Islamabad on December 1 for the multi-format assignment, and will undergo training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 2 to 4.

For the series, Pakistan made four changes to their One-Day squad that finished as the runners-up at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup earlier this month as they brought in Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Ibtisam Azhar and Zeeshan Ahmed for Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Jahangir Bilal and Mohammad Huzaifa.

The cricket board has also unveiled the U19 squad for their solitary red-ball fixture against England, with the majority of the players also named in the One-Day squad except for Abdul Subhan, Huzaifa Ahsan and Niqab Shafiq. The trio was instead replaced by Asad Umar, Hassan Khan and Mohammad Shoaib.

Notably, Pakistan U19 will undergo a pre-series camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from November 24 to 30 before travelling to Rawalpindi on December 1.

Pakistan U19 squads

One-day squad: Farhan Yousaf (c), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Hamza Zahoor, Hayam Khan, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Huzaifa Ahsan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Ahmed.

Red-ball squad: Farhan Yousaf (c), Abdul Qadir, Asad Umar, Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Hamza Zahoor, Hassan Khan, Hayam Khan, Husnain Abbas Dar, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Sohaib, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Ahmed.

England U19 tour to Pakistan schedule:

First One-Day on December 5 in Rawalpindi

Second One-Day on December 7 in Rawalpindi

Third One-Day on December 9 in Rawalpindi

Only four-day match

13-16 December at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium