Australia's Lance Morris prepares to bowl during their third ODI against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former champions Multan Sultans on Monday announced emerging Australia pacer Lance Norris as their direct signing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12, scheduled to be played from March 18 to May 2 next year.

The 2021 champions made the announcement through their official social media handles by sharing a video package featuring a compilation of Morris's wickets during his time in the Big Bash League (BBL) and ODI appearance against Pakistan, which came in 2024.

"Fastest to announce the direct signing…. Fastest bowler in PSL 12… Introducing … The Wild Thing. Lance Morris. Welcome to the Sultans!" the franchise captioned the video.

Morris, who was dubbed the "fastest bowler" in the PSL 12 by the Sultans, possesses the ability to bowl in excess of 150 kmph.

The right-arm pacer made his ODI debut for Australia in February 2024 and went on to represent the six-time champions thrice in the format, including against Pakistan in Perth later that year, which the touring side won comfortably by eight wickets.

In his three ODI appearances for Australia, Morris has picked up four wickets at a decent average of 24.00 and an economy rate of 4.68. His best bowling performance came against West Indies when he picked up 2/13 in 4.3 overs.

Lance Morris bolsters a bleak T20 experience, as all of his 35 appearances came across six BBL seasons collectively for Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers, and in 35 matches, he claimed 40 wickets at just 22.95.