Desert Vipers' batter Babar Azam plays a short during the ILT20 2026 match against Sharjah Warriorz here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 23, 2026. - X/@TheDesertVipers

SHARJAH: Pakistan's experienced batter Babar Azam made an impressive start to his ILT20 career, producing a match-winning performance to guide Desert Vipers to a six-wicket victory over Sharjah Warriorz in their second match of the 2026 season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a target of 167, the Vipers comfortably reached the winning total in 17.3 overs, losing just four wickets, courtesy of a magnificent innings from Babar.

Making his tournament debut, Babar top-scored with a fluent 86 off 51 deliveries, striking 13 boundaries and two sixes at an impressive strike rate of 168.62. His commanding knock laid the foundation for the Vipers' successful run chase.

Joe Clarke provided valuable support, scoring 35 off 27 balls, including two fours and a six, while Andries Gous contributed a brisk 13 off just five deliveries, hitting two sixes.

Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 15 off 10 balls before falling to Junaid Siddique, while Gous was dismissed by Waqar Salamkheil.

Clarke and Babar were subsequently dismissed by David Willey and Adam Milne respectively, but their contributions had already put the Vipers firmly in control.

Shimron Hetmyer (four not out off seven balls) and captain Shadab Khan (eight not out off five) ensured there were no further setbacks as the Vipers completed the chase in 17.3 overs to secure a convincing victory.

Earlier, Sharjah Warriorz posted 166-9 in their allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat, with Paul Walter leading their batting effort through an impressive 75 off 43 deliveries.

Walter struck 11 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 174.41, providing the backbone of the Warriorz innings. He received an early boost from Tim Seifert, who scored a brisk 17 off nine balls, including a four and a six, before being caught by Babar off Sam Curran.

James Vince contributed 23 off 22 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six, but the Warriorz struggled to maintain momentum following his dismissal.

Brandon McMullen (two) and captain Sikandar Raza (duck) fell cheaply to Shadab Khan, who struck twice in quick succession to put the hosts under pressure.

Mohammad Nabi managed just three runs before falling to Khuzaima Tanveer, who also dismissed George Linde (14) and Craig Overton (eight) to further dent the Warriorz innings.

Sam Curran claimed two wickets, dismissing Seifert and Ali Naseer (two), while Shadab finished with three important breakthroughs. Tanveer also picked up three wickets to restrict the Warriorz.