Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Inalpi Arena in Turin on November 22, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has described his 2026 ATP Finals triumph as “a special one” after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final in Turin.

With the win, Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam and win the ATP Finals.

Before the seven-time Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have also achieved the feat.

Alcaraz finished the season, which was severely disrupted by a wrist injury, with six titles.

He missed four and a half months due to injury and won four titles after returning to action, including the Japan Open, Vienna Open and Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz, while speaking to the press after his brilliant end to the year, said he is proud of the achievement.

“Well, this one is special. This one means the world to me, to my team, to my family. They know how hard I’ve been chasing this moment, this trophy, this tournament, how hard I’ve been working for this tournament, to lift this trophy. So finally, be able to lift the trophy here, it’s something amazing, the feeling that I have right now,” the Spaniard said.

“It’s difficult to put into words, to be honest. So I’m really proud of everything I’ve done this week, with my team, with my close people, that without them, it wouldn’t be possible to lift this trophy.

“So it’s a privilege, and I’m just really proud.”

Alcaraz beat world No. 1 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) on Sunday to win his maiden ATP Finals title.