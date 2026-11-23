India captain Shubman Gill reacts on day five of the first Test against New Zealand at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, on November 23, 2026. – AFP

WELLINGTON: India captain Shubman Gill has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider its restrictions on using saliva to shine the ball, arguing that the rule makes it increasingly difficult for bowlers to take wickets, particularly on unresponsive pitches.

Gill made the remarks after the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, with the visitors struggling to dismiss the hosts despite having approximately 135 overs to bowl them out in the second innings.

Questioning the quality of the Kookaburra ball, Gill said it became excessively soft after just 25 to 30 overs, limiting the bowlers' ability to generate movement and trouble the batters.

"I think the ball definitely plays a big role. Our first ball (Kookaburra in New Zealand) was very soft after 25-30 overs. I think the other team also complained," Gill said after the match.

"We saw this in England last year as well. In the first three or four matches, the Dukes ball was getting soft very quickly. I don't know whether the quality of the balls has declined or what."

The India captain believes the combination of a soft ball and a pitch offering little assistance puts bowlers at a significant disadvantage.

"In such conditions, if there is no assistance from the pitch and, on top of that, the ball becomes soft, it becomes very difficult for bowlers to take wickets. The edges don't carry. If there isn't enough movement from the pitch, then all you have are lbws and bowled dismissals," he added.

Gill also questioned why the restriction on using saliva to shine the ball remained in place several years after it was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are way past COVID times. There was a rule that you couldn't put saliva on the ball to make it shine. It's been seven or eight years, and I still don't understand why they aren't allowing it. I think this is also a big factor," he said.

India declared their first innings on the fourth day with a 352-run lead, providing their bowlers approximately 135 overs to dismiss New Zealand in the final innings.

However, the hosts held firm, losing just five wickets to secure a draw on a surface that offered little assistance to the bowling attack.

Reflecting on the result, Gill admitted that India were frustrated by the outcome, particularly given the lack of assistance from the pitch.

"I don't think there was anything happening from the pitch at all. Maybe a couple of balls stayed low, but there was no pace in the wicket. Even the balls that stayed low weren't quick enough to beat the batters," he said.

The draw marked a frustrating conclusion to the opening Test, with India unable to force a result despite declaring their second innings and giving themselves ample time to secure victory.