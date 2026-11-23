Sri Lanka's Malki Madara (left) celebrates after taking wicket during the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 Super Six match against Pakistan at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground in Ajman, United Arab Emirates on November 23, 2026. - ICC

AJMAN: Sri Lanka Women edged past Pakistan by four runs in a closely contested Super Six-stage encounter at the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground on Monday, maintaining their unbeaten record in the tournament.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 140-6 in their allotted 20 overs, powered by a brilliant half-century from Imesha Dulani, who top-scored with 56 off 38 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes.

Vishmi Gunaratne provided a solid start, scoring 30 off 23 balls, while Sanjana Kavindi contributed 16 off 14 deliveries. However, Pakistan managed to keep the scoring in check by taking wickets at regular intervals, with Umm-e-Hani leading the bowling attack.

Dulani anchored the innings with an impressive knock before Nashra Sandhu brought her innings to an end. Nilakshika Silva added 13 off 15 balls, while Hasini Perera chipped in with nine runs.

Umm-e-Hani was Pakistan’s most successful bowler, returning figures of 3/17 in her four overs. Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan claimed one wicket apiece, while Kavisha Dilhari and Rashmika Sewwandi remained unbeaten on four and one respectively.

In reply, Pakistan Women could manage 136-9 in their allotted 20 overs, falling four runs short of the 141-run target.

Pakistan endured a disastrous start to their chase as Shawaal Zulfiqar (4) and Gull Feroza (0) departed early, while captain Muneeba Ali managed just seven runs, leaving the side in a precarious position.

Omaima Sohail offered some resistance with a fighting 36 off 37 deliveries, striking three boundaries. However, Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, with Ayesha Zafar contributing nine runs and Eyman Fatima adding 10.

Tuba Hassan attempted to revive the chase with an attacking 24 off 18 balls, including two fours and a six, but her dismissal further dented Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the target.

Tasmia Rubab provided a late surge, smashing an unbeaten 23 off just 11 deliveries, including three sixes. Momina Riasat remained not out on two, but Pakistan ultimately fell agonisingly short as Sri Lanka held their nerve to secure a four-run victory.

For Sri Lanka, Sathya Sandeepani spearheaded the bowling effort with 3/29 in four overs. Sugandika Kumari claimed two wickets for 17 runs, while Malki Madara and Nilakshika Silva picked up one wicket each.