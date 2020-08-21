Our kids deserve to see int'l cricket in Pakistan: Shan Masood

Batsman Shan Masood. Photo: AFP

Batsman Shan Masood believes that it is crucial for international cricket stars to play in Pakistan as it would help the young generation see their idols live in action and in turn become closer to the game, BBC reported.

Masood shared his experience of the "emotional" return of the sport in the country and said that the crowds' reaction made it more meaningful.

"I think cricket coming back to Pakistan was very meaningful for us. It makes us all very emotional, very passionate, because kids didn't get to see their heroes, so people drifted away from the game," he said.

"Now when you go to the stadium you hear chants of "Babar", "Shaheen" and "Abid". When Abid Ali made his debut and scored back-to-back centuries the way the crowd chanted "Abid! Abid!", those are the things you live to see."

He further said that the experience could be improved if international cricket stars played in Pakistan as the youth "deserved" to watch their favourite players in action.

“What would make it better would be that we get cricketing heroes like Ben Stokes, like Joe Root, like Jos Buttler, all of them even guys like Stuart Broad and James Anderson coming to Pakistan and just helping Pakistan cricket out,” he said

“We've suffered a lot, we paid a huge price for whatever's been going on around the world and I think our people, but especially our children, our future generation, they deserve to see not just their Pakistani heroes but the cricketing heroes from [around] the globe."

