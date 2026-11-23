New Zealand and India players shake hands after the first Test ends in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 23, 2026. – AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand produced a determined rearguard effort to deny India victory as the first Test at the Basin Reserve ended in a draw on Monday, with the visitors falling five wickets short of turning their commanding first-innings total into a win.

India began the final day needing eight wickets to secure a 1-0 series lead and strengthen their hopes of progressing in the World Test Championship (WTC). However, despite reducing the hosts to their final two specialist batters by tea, the visitors could not force a result.

New Zealand were 239-5 in their second innings, still trailing India's first-innings total of 720-9 declared by 113 runs, when the two captains agreed to shake hands and bring the contest to an end.

Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49, while first-innings centurion Glenn Phillips scored 26 as the pair added an unbeaten 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The Basin Reserve surface had offered little assistance to the bowlers after the opening session of the match.

"I think we knew it was going to be a challenge to get 10 wickets on that wicket," India captain Shubman Gill said after the match.

"I didn't really think having five or 10 extra overs would have helped that much. We also wanted to keep our bowlers fresh with the quick turnaround."

India will take confidence from their impressive batting display ahead of the second Test in Christchurch, which begins on Friday. Six batters scored half-centuries or better in their sole innings.

KL Rahul led the way with 136, while Rishabh Pant contributed 128 in contrasting styles. Gill, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on a century, falling just two runs short of the milestone.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also impressed on his return to Test cricket after a year-long absence, helping India reduce New Zealand to 70-5 on the opening day. However, he was used sparingly on the final day as India attempted to force a result.

New Zealand's resistance was built around two crucial sixth-wicket partnerships involving Phillips. The first, worth 216 runs alongside Player of the Match Henry Nicholls, who remained unbeaten on 175, helped the hosts recover from a difficult position and post 368 in their first innings. Phillips contributed 118.

The second partnership, with Mitchell on the final day, was less about scoring quickly and more about frustrating India's bowling attack by occupying the crease.

"Throughout the week, we've had some guys put their hands up," New Zealand captain Tom Latham said.

"Not just today but also throughout that first innings. We had our backs against the wall a little bit coming into that third innings, so to be in this position now, yeah, pretty pleased."

Phillips and Mitchell joined forces in the sixth over after lunch when wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell was dismissed for 15 off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj, leaving New Zealand at 176-5.

Although the delivery appeared to pass the bat before reaching Pant, Kamboj heard a faint sound and persuaded India to review the decision. The Decision Review System (DRS) subsequently detected a slight edge, confirming Blundell's dismissal.

Earlier in the morning session, spinner Washington Sundar provided India with their first breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway for 65. The opener's bat and pad were involved as the ball popped up, allowing Pant to complete an athletic catch.

Rachin Ravindra, who had resumed the day alongside Conway, followed for 37 after mistiming a delivery from Prasidh Krishna, with Rahul taking a comfortable catch in the slips.

India will, however, rue several missed opportunities to make further inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up, particularly a potential run-out chance that could have ended Mitchell's resistance early.

The drawn encounter has resulted in New Zealand slipping out of the top two in the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings, with Australia moving up to join table-toppers and reigning champions South Africa. India remain fourth.