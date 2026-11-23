New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) goes up for a dunk in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 22, 2026. — Reuters

Josh Hart recorded a triple-double Sunday night for the host New York Knicks, who continued surging with a 113-106 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Hart finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the 18th triple-double of his Knicks tenure, which ties him with the late Michael Ray Richardson for the second-most triple-doubles in franchise history. Walt Frazier, a longtime broadcaster for the club, holds the team record with 23 triple-doubles.

New York's Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a one-game absence due to illness and collected 30 points and 13 rebounds -- his 16th double-double in as many appearances this season. Jalen Brunson had 22 points and seven assists, while Landry Shamet scored 17 points. Jose Alvarado added 11 points off the bench.

Ivica Zubac notched a double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds) while Pascal Siakam scored 25 points for the Pacers, who have lost four straight. Andrew Nembhard had 16 points and eight assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 points.

Nuggets 151, Bulls 145 (OT)

Jamal Murray scored 45 points and Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double of 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists as visiting Denver defeated Chicago in overtime.

Murray capped a 13-for-22 effort that included six 3s by contributing six points in the extra session. The Nuggets have won five of six, including three straight on the road.

Buddy Hield finished 7-for-13 from beyond the arc on the way to 33 points for the Bulls. Jalen Smith added 26 points, and Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 23 points, 22 assists and 14 rebounds.

Hawks 107, Pistons 97

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 27 points and Lu Dort scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Atlanta erase a 13-point deficit and defeat visiting Detroit.

The Hawks have won four straight. Alexander-Walker was 6-for-10 on 3-pointers, one of them late in the fourth quarter to expand the lead to 12 points. Reserve Corey Kispert added a season-high 18 points and Jalen Johnson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Detroit got a season-high 19 points from Joe and 18 points apiece from Ausar Thompson and John Collins. Cade Cunningham, the team's leading scorer, failed to score in the first half and was limited to five points, but did have a season-high 15 assists.

Heat 123, Thunder 113

Bam Adebayo posted a triple-double with 24 points, a season-best 15 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists as host Miami won its seventh straight game, defeating Oklahoma City.

The game lacked its anticipated star power as Miami's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out their first game of the season. Aside from Adebayo, the Heat -- who have led for 12 consecutive quarters -- got 21 points from Pelle Larsson and 15 points from reserve Nikola Jovic.

Oklahoma City got 21 points from Bennett Stirtz, 20 from Jared McCain and 17 from Ajay Mitchell. However, the Thunder have lost five of their past seven games.

Wizards 116, Magic 96

Kyshawn George scored 24 points as host Washington went wire-to-wire in dominating Orlando to complete its first three-game win streak of the season.

Anthony Davis added 22 points and AJ Dybantsa had 16 as the Wizards fell one 3-pointer shy of a franchise record for makes, shooting 22 of 39 (56.4%). George led the way, knocking down 6 of 11. Bilal Coulibaly hit 4 of 6, and Tre Johnson went 3 of 3.

Tristan da Silva scored 18 points off the bench for the Magic, while Desmond Bane contributed 17 and Franz Wagner added 16.

Mavericks 116, Jazz 114

Cooper Flagg hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and totalled 28 points to help Dallas hold off a furious comeback by Utah in Salt Lake City for its third straight win.

Teammate Kyrie Irving added 16 points and eight assists, while Zaccharie Risacher chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 39 points, including 23 points in the fourth quarter, to spark Utah. Mykhailiuk hit 10 of 15 from the 3-point range, marking the second-most 3s for a player in franchise history. Ace Bailey scored 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Warriors 88, Celtics 87

Brandin Podziemski's 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining gave Golden State the lead and Boston was held without a basket the rest of the way as the Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak while extending their run of home wins in San Francisco to seven straight.

Down to the Celtics 88-83 with 4:21 to go, Podziemski (team-high 18 points) made 10- and 23-footers to give Golden State a two-point lead and complete its scoring with more than 2 1/2 minutes to play.

The Celtics got within one when Jayson Tatum (game-high 27 points) hit the first of two free throws with 55 seconds remaining, but he missed the second, leaving the visitors down 88-87. Tatum missed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left and a 15-footer at the horn. He completed a double-double with a game-high-tying 10 rebounds and also had a team-high six assists.