An undated picture of former South African captain AB de Villiers representing Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL). — AFP

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has alleged that Australia were involved in ball-tampering during the opening Test of the 2018 series in Durban, claiming the controversy began before the infamous sandpaper incident in Cape Town.

The ball-tampering controversy has resurfaced more than two weeks after former Australia batter Usman Khawaja revisited the scandal in his autobiography.

Subsequent revelations from Khawaja, Chadd Sayers and Cameron Bancroft have shed further light on Australia's use of sandpaper during the second Test in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), before Bancroft was caught attempting to conceal the piece of sandpaper at Newlands in Cape Town.

De Villiers, who scored a century against Australia's reverse-swinging bowling attack in the second Test and was at the crease when Bancroft was caught on camera, has now claimed that Australia were tampering with the ball from the beginning of the series.

"It started in Durban, by the way, not in PE. And I'm very happy for people to quote me on that," de Villiers said on his podcast.

"We lost that first Test match in Durban with the ball reversing at a very, very interesting time. Way too early for anyone to reverse a ball at Kingsmead.

"Trust me, I've played a lot of cricket there. So whatever they did there, whether it was sandpaper or a nail, I don't care. I honestly do not care. The fact of the matter is they were caught and everyone knew.

"The bowlers in particular knew because the ball doesn't just reverse. It's not your first Test match for Australia. So just stand up and say, 'Guys, we were wrong'."

However, Bancroft specifically stated in a 4,000-word article last week that sandpaper was not used during the Durban Test, where Mitchell Starc was particularly effective with reverse swing.

"Casting forward to the first Test in Durban, sandpaper was not used," Bancroft wrote.

"There were more traditional methods of maintaining the ball, including saliva. I cannot say with certainty whether mints or lollies were involved. Probably quarter-seam picking, this practice became so normal after my first Test.

"Importantly for the chronology of events, I was not responsible for the ball in that Test. However, what happened in the second Test in Port Elizabeth was different. It was a significant escalation. And it was where I became directly involved."

De Villiers also questioned the focus on sandpaper as the central element of the controversy, arguing that the bigger issue was the alleged premeditated decision to breach the rules.

"It's the weirdest thing because everyone's talking about the sandpaper now. That's the point everyone's missing at the moment. And it confuses me so much. Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. And every single person knew about it. I've zero per cent doubt about it," he added.

Following the opening day of the 2018 series, during which Australia batted, then vice-captain David Warner had also acknowledged the reverse swing on offer.

"We didn't assess for reverse [swing] in the first day – not after 24 or 25 overs," Warner had said at the time.

De Villiers acknowledged that he had also pushed the boundaries during his playing career but insisted that he had never resorted to deliberate cheating.

"I'm not playing all innocent and saying that I'm the perfect person," he said. "We all try and get the ball to reverse. We try and bounce it in. We try and do it in a legal manner and we try and push the boundaries as much as possible.

"So I'm not this beautiful angel trying to say that he's wrong and he's wrong and he's wrong. We all have tried over the years to get the ball to do something, to get an edge, but obviously not being as stupid as to take an object onto the field and blatantly cheating."

The former South Africa captain also criticised Cricket Australia's (CA) initial handling of the scandal, claiming the governing body had "thrown the guys under the bus". He described the punishments handed to Bancroft, David Warner and then captain Steven Smith as "absolutely ridiculous".

Meanwhile, CA is preparing to establish an independent forum to allow individuals involved in the 2018 tour to share their recollections of the incident. Participation will be voluntary, and no further sanctions are expected.

The person appointed to lead the forum and its terms of reference are expected to be confirmed this week.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who received the unanimous backing of the CA board on Saturday, has confirmed his willingness to participate, acknowledging that some "difficult conversations" lie ahead.

Bancroft and former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann have also indicated that they would take part in the process. However, Khawaja and Warner have already expressed doubts about its potential value.

CA has said the board will decide how much of the forum's findings will be made public, with chief executive Todd Greenberg stressing the need to balance transparency with protecting the identities of those who participate.

"We will try to make as much of this as we can transparent and share as much of the details we can with the public," Greenberg told SEN Cricket at the weekend.

"Now, in saying that, what we've also got to do is to protect the anonymity of the people that come through. So I think there's a blend where we can do a bit of both."