Pakistan Shaheens batter Hasan Nawaz speaks to PCB Digital following their victory over India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 22, 2026. – PCB

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens all-rounder Hasan Nawaz has expressed his delight at delivering a match-winning performance against arch-rivals India A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, saying he always looks forward to playing against India.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with PCB Digital following Pakistan Shaheens’ 48-run victory over India A, Hasan said he always strives to perform well in high-profile encounters.

“I always look forward to matches against India. I try to deliver good performances in such contests,” Hasan said.

Addressing the pressure associated with such high-profile fixtures, the all-rounder acknowledged that every match brings its own challenges but explained that he settles into the game after facing a few deliveries.

“There is pressure in every match, but after facing a few deliveries, everything becomes normal,” he added.

Hasan also revealed that the team had decided to keep things simple during their pre-match meeting, emphasising the importance of collective contributions in securing the victory.

“We had planned during the team meeting to keep things simple. Every player played an important role in the victory,” he said.

The right-arm batter further shed light on his decision to bowl against India A, revealing that he expected the surface to offer some grip and personally asked the captain to give him the ball.

“I expected the ball to grip on the surface, so I asked the captain to give me a bowling opportunity,” Hasan revealed.

He also credited the captain's confidence for motivating him to contribute with the ball and expressed his intention to bowl more regularly in the future.

“The captain's confidence gave me encouragement. I will now try to bowl regularly,” he added.

Hasan also expressed gratitude to his family for their prayers and the fans for their continued support.

Notably, Hasan produced an impressive all-round display against India A, scoring 79 runs with the bat before claiming three wickets to help Pakistan Shaheens register a comprehensive 48-run victory.

The defending champions remain unbeaten in Group B of the tournament and will face Nepal in their final group-stage fixture on 24 November.