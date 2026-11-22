The collage of photos features Faisalabad batters Asim Ali Nasir (left) and Atiq ur Rehman. – PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Centuries from Asim Ali Nasir and Atiq ur Rehman put Faisalabad in a commanding position against Karachi Region Blues on the second day of their fourth-round match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026-27 at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming their first innings at 56 without loss after 17 overs, Faisalabad reached 426-4 at stumps, establishing a commanding 241-run lead over the holders.

Atiq led the charge with an unbeaten 135 off 137 deliveries, featuring 21 boundaries, and will resume the innings alongside Awais Zafar, who remained not out on 56 off 81 balls, including seven fours and a six.

Earlier, Asim Ali Nasir played a magnificent innings of 132 off 118 deliveries, striking 20 fours and a six, while openers Faham-ul-Haq and Abdul Rafay provided valuable contributions of 31 and 64 runs respectively.

The impressive batting display followed Faisalabad's disciplined bowling effort on the opening day, when Asad Raza's five-wicket haul helped them gain an early advantage.

After being put into bat, Karachi Blues were bowled out for 185 in 45 overs despite a fighting unbeaten half-century from Mohammad Raza.

Raza top-scored with an unbeaten 64 off 62 deliveries, striking five sixes and three fours. He also shared a crucial 73-run sixth-wicket partnership with captain Rameez Aziz, who scored 46 off 88 balls.

Among the other contributors, Abdullah Fazal scored 36, while Haroon Arshad and Mir Hamza chipped in with 15 and 11 respectively.

Asad spearheaded Faisalabad's bowling attack with figures of five for 49 in 16 overs. Saifullah Khan provided valuable support with three wickets, while Shehzad Gul and Mohammad Zeeshan claimed one wicket apiece.

In the next fixture of the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27, Muhammad Musa starred with a six-wicket haul to dismantle FATA Region’s batting line-up against Islamabad Region at the Diamond Cricket Ground.

Resuming their innings at 290-5 in 91 overs, Islamabad were bowled out for 306 in 96.3 overs, courtesy of Shaheen Afridi’s four-wicket haul, followed by Afaq Afridi’s three-wicket spell for FATA.

Opening batter Azeem Bari top-scored for his side with 90 off 150 deliveries, featuring 13 boundaries, while Raja Hamza Waheed scored 79 off 131 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and one six.

Sarmad Bhatti contributed 60 off 120 deliveries, comprising eight boundaries, while Rizwan Ali scored 39 off 93 deliveries, including six boundaries.

In reply, FATA were bowled out for 216 in 47.1 overs, handing Islamabad a 90-run lead, with Musa leading the bowling attack with an impressive six-wicket haul.

Salman Ali led FATA’s batting effort with 52 off 85 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and one six, while Shaheen Afridi contributed 42 off 34 deliveries, including six boundaries and one six.

Hayatullah scored 41 off 34 deliveries, with the help of six boundaries and two sixes, while Muhammad Sarwar and Kashif Noor contributed 26 and 21 runs respectively.

With a 90-run lead, Islamabad ended the second day's play at 78-5 in 20 overs, extending their overall lead to 168 runs. Azan Tariq remained unbeaten on 26 off 34 deliveries and will resume the innings on day three alongside Rizwan Ali, who was not out on nine.

Azeem Bari scored 16 off 26 deliveries, hitting three boundaries, while Raja Hamza Waheed contributed 17 off 22 deliveries, including one boundary and a six.

In the other fourth-round fixture, Multan Region extended their lead over Lahore Region Whites after nine wickets fell on the second day at the National Cricket Ground.

Resuming their innings at 38-4 in 18.3 overs, Lahore Whites were bowled out for 182 in 46.5 overs, extending their overall lead to 50 runs. Tayyab Tahir top-scored with 55 off 87 deliveries, striking seven boundaries.

Zain Bin Farooq contributed 29 off 27 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Noman Ali scored 28 off 23 deliveries, hitting six boundaries. Mohammad Faiq chipped in with 22 off 38 balls, including four boundaries.

Muhammad Shaan was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3-19 in 5.5 overs. Muhammad Shahzad and Hassan Hafeez took two wickets apiece, while Muhammad Ismail and Aamer Yamin chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Multan Region reached 161-5 in 31 overs at stumps on the second day, extending their overall lead to 111 runs. Waqar Hussain led the batting effort with an unbeaten 64 off 80 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries and a six.

Waqar will resume the innings on day three alongside Arafat Minhas, who remained unbeaten on 16 off 14 balls. Sharoon Siraj contributed 26 off 27 deliveries, including six boundaries, while Imam-ul-Haq scored 19 off 30 balls, hitting three boundaries.

Earlier, Mohammad Salman Mirza's seven-wicket haul helped Lahore Whites bowl out Multan Region for a modest total on the opening day.

Lahore Whites captain Noman Ali's decision to field first paid dividends as his side's bowling attack dismissed Multan Region for just 132 in 37.5 overs.

Salman spearheaded the bowling effort with impressive figures of 7-36 in 13.5 overs, while Hunain Shah chipped in with three wickets.

Wicketkeeper-batter Waqar Hussain top-scored for Multan with 44 off 84 deliveries, followed by Aamer Yamin, who scored 25. Ali Usman (20) and opener Sameer Minhas (17) were the only other batters to reach double figures.