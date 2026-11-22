India A captain Tilak Varma (left) and Pakistan Shaheens skipper Abdul Samad watch the toss coin ahead of their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 22, 2026. – Screengrab/Livestream

DOHA: The toss ahead of the India A-Pakistan Shaheens clash in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 has come under scrutiny after viewers raised questions about the handling of the coin during the pre-match proceedings.

The incident took place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, ahead of the highly anticipated Group B encounter between the arch-rivals.

India A captain Tilak Varma and Pakistan Shaheens skipper Abdul Samad represented their respective sides at the toss, which ended with the latter winning and electing to bat first.

However, the proceedings attracted attention after an apparent lapse by the toss presenters raised questions about their handling of the coin and the accuracy of the announcement.

During the toss, the presenter initially announced that the coin had landed on tails. However, Abdul Samad, who was closely watching the proceedings, immediately reacted and pointed out that it was heads.

The Pakistan Shaheens captain's swift response brought the apparent discrepancy to the attention of the officials, putting the toss presenters on notice over their handling of the proceedings.

The episode highlighted an apparent lack of attention and professionalism during an important pre-match procedure, particularly given the high-profile nature of the fixture involving the two arch-rivals.

The incident subsequently attracted attention on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where viewers discussed the footage, with several highlighting Samad's alertness in quickly responding to the apparent mistake.

While questions were raised over the presenters' handling of the coin, Samad's immediate reaction became a major talking point, with his attentiveness preventing the initial announcement from going unchallenged.

However, the available footage does not independently establish any deliberate attempt to manipulate the toss or influence its outcome. The incident instead raises concerns about negligence and the professionalism of those responsible for conducting the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens elected to bat first after winning the toss and were 86-2 after 13 overs, with Hasan Nawaz and Maaz Sadaqat at the crease following the dismissals of openers Shamyl Hussain and Rohail Nazir.