San Antonio Spurs guards De'aaron Fox, Devin Vassell (second from right), and forward Victor Wembanyama (first from right) head to the bench for a timeout in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center on Nov 21, 2026. — Reuters

SAN ANTONIO: Victor Wembanyama scored 50 points to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-91 in the NBA here at Frost Bank Center on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had an outstanding first half, scoring 32 points with 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

He became the first player in the play-by-play era to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a single half.

Wembanyama finished the game with 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals as the Spurs handed the Pelicans their ninth defeat in their last 10 games.

He reached the 50-point mark in the fourth quarter after coach Mitch Johnson told him he had 90 seconds left on the court. Wembanyama scored two consecutive three-pointers in just over a minute to reach the milestone.

Wembanyama said he was confident he could reach 50 points in the remaining time and hoped to continue producing more historic performances with the Spurs.

"I told him it might be enough [time]," Wembanyama said.

"I just want to keep stacking them up," he said of his record-breaking performances. "I don't plan on doing those. They just come when we play the right way as a team. Hopefully, there's many more coming."

With his latest performance, Wembanyama matched LeBron James and Devin Booker for the second-most 50-point games by an NBA player aged 22 or younger.

He also joined former Spurs star David Robinson as the only players in NBA history to record multiple games with at least 50 points and five blocks.