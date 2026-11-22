Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the first set during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

TURIN: World number one Alexander Zverev reached his third ATP Finals final after beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semi-finals here at the Inalpi Arena on Saturday.

Zverev defeated the Russian 7-6, 6-4 in one hour and 26 minutes to set up a title clash against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

German, who last reached the final in 2021, recorded only his fourth win in 17 meetings against Medvedev since 2020.

Both players started strongly and held their serves throughout the opening 18 games without giving away a break point.

However, Zverev took control in the first-set tie-break and won it without dropping a point. He earned two early mini-breaks and moved 5-0 ahead before closing the set after 45 minutes.

The second set was also closely fought, with both players holding their serves until 3-3. Zverev then created his first break chances of the match and took the second after Medvedev hit a double fault.

The German held his serve in the next game with a winning volley to move 5-3 ahead. Medvedev won the following game, but Zverev stayed calm and served out the match at 5-4 to secure his place in the final.

Zverev delivered a strong performance on serve, hitting 16 aces and landing 75 per cent of his first serves. He also did not face a single break point during the match.

The German will now face Alcaraz in the final as he looks to win his third ATP Finals title.