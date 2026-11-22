India A captain Tilak Varma (second left) flips the coin as Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad (second right) calls the toss ahead of their Asia Cup Rising Stars match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 22, 2026. - ACC

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to bat first against India A in their second Group B match of the ongoing ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Both teams have retained their respective playing XIs, making no changes following their previous matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal, respectively.

Pakistan Shaheens: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad (c), Farhan Yousuf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza.

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav.

Head-to-head

The arch-rivals have faced each other 14 times in this format, with India A holding the upper hand with nine victories, while Pakistan Shaheens have won five matches.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2023 ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup final, where Pakistan Shaheens secured a commanding 128-run victory.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable 352-run total before bowling India A out for 224 to clinch the title.

Matches played: 14

Pakistan Shaheens won: 5

India A won: 9

Form guide

Both sides began their campaigns with victories and will be looking to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals with another win in this highly anticipated encounter.

India A, who have won three of their last five meetings against Pakistan Shaheens, will aim to maintain their advantage, with several established international players featuring in their squad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens, led by Abdul Samad, will be eager to continue their winning momentum and overcome their arch-rivals with an impressive performance from their young contingent.

Pakistan Shaheens: W, C, C, C, C (most recent first)

India A: W, W, L, L, W