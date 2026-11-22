Arsenal's Declan Rice applauds fans after the match against Newcastle United in Premier League on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal missed the chance to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a stirring second-half fightback from Newcastle held the defending champions to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The Gunners led through Eberechi Eze's strike after a dominant first 45 minutes.

But Mikel Arteta's men were suddenly headed for defeat when goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw provided a much-needed boost for under-fire Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle.

Noni Madueke salvaged a point for Arsenal and stretched their lead at the top over surprise package Brighton to six points.

However, the loss of influential goalkeeper David Raya to injury could provide a twist in the title race that many believed Arsenal would cruise.

Brighton can reduce the gap to three when they travel to Hull on Sunday.

"I think that we lost two points today," said Arteta.

"We had some outstanding individual performances today for 70 minutes. But at this level, it requires 96 (minutes), unless you score three or four goals and then you can allow yourself for 15 or 20 minutes not to be at your best.

"That's the next step this team has to make."

Newcastle remain in the bottom half of the table with just one win in six games in all competitions.

Yet, Jaissle can point to his side's second half performance as a potential turning point after a difficult start to his reign at St. James' Park.