Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen roared to a superb victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, holding his nerve in a thrilling 50-lap battle to claim the 75th win of his career.

Verstappen dug deep to fend off Mercedes' newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli and teammate George Russell in a race that saw a jaw-dropping 35 lead changes.

McLaren's Lando Norris took second place while Oscar Piastri finished third at the end of a hectic final few laps which saw Russell strike a wall before Antonelli faded down the stretch.

"Crazy, I mean really, really surreal -- something that I've never seen before in Formula One myself," Verstappen said after clinching victory by six tenths of a second.

"Just a crazy amount of fighting. The slipstream was so big that it was just impossible to drive off. Crazy how many people were just following.

"So yeah, very happy with such a crazy race to come out on top."

Verstappen's victory leaves the Dutchman second in the standings with 304 points, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton third on 267 points. Russell is fourth with 264 points, the same total as Norris.

With the drivers' championship already settled, Verstappen started on pole looking for a win to boost his chances of finishing second behind Antonelli.

The pre-race build-up had been dominated by talk of tension between Verstappen and Mercedes' driver Russell, who had been irked by the Dutch driver during Friday's final practice.

Russell had angrily declared that "somebody has got to stand up to that guy", and for long periods of Saturday's thriller the 28-year-old British driver seemed determined to take on the challenge.



'Most chaotic race ever'

Russell swarmed all over his rival, with the duo swapping first and second throughout a chaotic race but Verstappen always looked to have the Briton's measure.

Eventually it was Antonelli who emerged as Verstappen's biggest threat, the Italian passing Russell to take second on lap 39 and then scrapping relentlessly with Verstappen for the remainder of the race.

Russell's challenge came to an abrupt end on lap 48 as he locked up and clipped a wall. Antonelli then suffered a loss of power that allowed Norris and Piastri to force their way onto the podium.

"I think that must have been the most chaotic race ever in the history of Formula One," Norris said afterwards.

"I didn't know what was happening half the time. It had everything. It was tough. A fun day. Chaotic. But a fun day."

Teammate Piastri added: "They say Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and I think that was pretty entertaining.

"Every time you caught the back of the train or you overtook someone you thought you were going to win the race by 10 seconds, but then you'd get ahead and suddenly realize that the slipstream was doing a lot of help," the Australian added.

"A crazy race to be part of but very happy to end it on the podium."

There was drama behind the leaders, with Ferrari duo Hamilton and Charles Leclerc locking horns -- and cars -- once again after their tussle at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Leclerc collided as they battled on lap 38. Hamilton eventually finished in seventh place, with Leclerc crossing in 10th.

It marked another stormy episode between the two Ferrari drivers, with Hamilton at one stage urging the pit team to tell Leclerc to "back off" as he attempted to chase the leading pack.

Leclerc and Hamilton had also clashed at the Mexican Grand Prix on the opening lap, wrecking the team's hopes of victory.