Pakistan women’s batters Gull Feroza (left) and captain Muneeba Ali prepare to bat during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, on June 14, 2026. - ICC

AJMAN: Gull Feroza and captain Muneeba Ali struck impressive half-centuries to steer Pakistan to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Scotland in the Super Sixes stage of the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy at the Seven Districts Sports Club on Sunday.

Batting first, Scotland posted 124-5 in their allotted 20 overs, with captain Kathryn Bryce leading the way with a fluent half-century.

Bryce top-scored with 53 off 36 deliveries, including seven fours and a six, providing momentum to the Scottish innings with an impressive batting display.

Katherine Fraser contributed 21 off 25 balls, including two boundaries, while Darcey Carter made 18 off 21 deliveries, striking two fours. Sarah Bryce added 17 off 19 balls before being dismissed by Momina Riasat.

Pippa Sproul, meanwhile, failed to make an impact, departing for a two-ball duck after being dismissed by Umm-e-Hani, who also claimed the wicket of Kathryn Bryce.

Following their captain’s dismissal, Priyanaz Chatterji and Ellen Watson remained unbeaten to help Scotland complete their innings at 124-5. Chatterji scored seven not out off nine deliveries, while Watson contributed six off eight balls.

For Pakistan, Umm-e-Hani led the bowling attack with two wickets, while Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Momina Riasat claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 125-run target, reaching 128-1 in 17.1 overs to seal a convincing nine-wicket victory.

Openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza laid the foundation for the successful chase with an outstanding unbeaten partnership, both registering half-centuries.

Captain Muneeba led from the front, finishing unbeaten on 59 off 48 deliveries, including nine fours. Feroza provided equally impressive support, remaining not out on 54 from 43 balls, with her innings featuring seven boundaries.

Earlier, Shawaal Zulfiqar contributed 13 off 12 deliveries before being dismissed by Rainey, with Sarah Bryce completing the catch.

However, the dismissal failed to disrupt Pakistan’s momentum as Muneeba and Feroza continued their dominant batting display, guiding their side to victory with 17 balls to spare.

For the unversed, the Girls in Green currently sit fourth in the Super Sixes points table, having recorded one win and two defeats in three matches. They have two points and a net run rate of -0.613. Pakistan will play their next match against Sri Lanka on Monday.