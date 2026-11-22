England’s Jacob Bethell on day four of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 28, 2026. – AFP

LONDON: England have handed a maiden international call-up to Durham opener Ben McKinney as a replacement for the injured Jacob Bethell ahead of their upcoming Test tour of South Africa.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter has been added to England’s 15-member squad to provide cover at the top of the batting order after Bethell was ruled out of the tour due to a recurring knee injury.

McKinney’s selection comes after an impressive domestic season in which he emerged as Durham’s leading run-scorer, while he has also moved ahead of Ollie Pope in England’s reserve batting options following their recent 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan.

Bethell, meanwhile, suffered a setback in his recovery after experiencing pain and swelling in his knee during training in Australia earlier this month. The injury, which has troubled him since July, initially required surgery after a cartilage issue was diagnosed.

The England all-rounder has since undergone another operation and confirmed that he will also miss next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) to focus on his rehabilitation.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Bethell said he would be working hard to resolve his knee problem, raising doubts over his availability for England’s upcoming Test assignments against Bangladesh in February and Australia in March.

McKinney, who captained England at the 2024 ICC Under-19 World Cup, has been regarded as one of the country's promising young batting prospects. He also made his England Lions debut later that year.

Standing at 6ft 7in, the left-handed batter enjoyed an outstanding 2026 County Championship campaign, finishing as Durham’s highest run-scorer with 1,044 runs at an average of 52.20, including three centuries.

His performances played a significant role in Durham winning the Division Two title.

McKinney also impressed during England Lions’ recent tour of St Kitts, smashing 145 off just 65 deliveries, including 15 fours and 10 sixes, in the second unofficial ODI against West Indies A.

England are expected to retain the batting combination that featured in their recent series against Pakistan, with Emilio Gay and Ben Duckett likely to open, followed by Jordan Cox, Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Meanwhile, Pope has been overlooked for Bethell’s replacement despite being recalled as England’s reserve batter against Pakistan. However, he will travel to South Africa next week as part of the England Lions squads scheduled to face South Africa A.

England’s Test squad will begin arriving in South Africa next week for a preparation camp in Pietermaritzburg. The remaining players will join them a week later.

The visitors will play a warm-up match in Durban from December 9 to 11 before opening the three-match Test series against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 17.

Updated England Test squad

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.

England-South Africa Test series schedule