India's players huddle on day four of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 22, 2026. - AFP

WELLINGTON: India tightened their grip on the first Test against New Zealand after declaring their second innings at a mammoth 720-9, setting the hosts a daunting target following a 352-run first-innings lead on the fourth day at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

In reply, New Zealand reached 119-2 at stumps, with the hosts facing an uphill task to save the match. They need to bat out most of the final day to force a draw after losing captain Tom Latham for a duck and first-innings centurion Henry Nicholls for 31.

Opener Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 59, registering his 22nd Test half-century, while Rachin Ravindra was not out on 27. The pair will resume proceedings on the fifth day, with New Zealand still 233 runs behind India's first-innings total and needing to reach that mark to avoid being asked to bat again.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (1-33) provided an early breakthrough, dismissing Latham with the second ball of the innings as the New Zealand captain edged behind to depart without scoring.

Nicholls, who had top-scored with 175 in New Zealand's first-innings total of 368, was the next to fall after edging a delivery from Prasidh Krishna onto his thigh pad. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel displayed sharp reflexes at short leg to complete an impressive catch.

Earlier, India resumed the fourth day on 486-4, looking to extend their 118-run advantage and build a total that would put the possibility of a New Zealand victory beyond reach.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant led the charge with an attacking century, showcasing his extensive range of strokes against a tiring New Zealand bowling attack.

Pant brought up his ninth Test century with a towering six over long-off before adding two more maximums to take his career tally to 108 sixes, the second-highest in Test cricket behind England's Ben Stokes, who has struck 138.

The left-hander eventually departed for a blistering 128 after being caught on the boundary off Ravindra's bowling, shortly before lunch.

Jurel also made a valuable contribution, scoring 78 to become the sixth Indian batter to register a half-century in the innings. His dismissal in the deep prompted India to declare their innings an hour before tea.

India's total of 720-9 surpassed their previous highest Test innings total in New Zealand, which was 520 all out in Hamilton in 2009. India won that match by 10 wickets.

Glenn Phillips was New Zealand's most successful bowler, claiming 3-154, while Jacob Duffy endured a difficult outing, finishing with figures of 1-201 from 33 overs.

Duffy came agonisingly close to an unwanted New Zealand record, finishing just 28 runs short of the country's most expensive bowling figures in Test cricket. The record belongs to spinner Stephen Boock, who conceded 229 runs against Pakistan in 1989.