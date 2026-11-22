Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana speaks to the media after the team qualified for the PSL 8 final. - PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana has hinted at a major overseas signing for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12, revealing that the franchise has several options under consideration as it looks to strengthen its squad.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Rana said several prominent names in international T20 cricket had already become part of the Lahore Qalandars squad, while the franchise was also working towards securing a high-profile player through the direct signing category.

He disclosed that Lahore Qalandars had two or three options for their direct signings and were preparing to announce a major name in the coming days.

However, Rana acknowledged that the availability of overseas players for direct signings had become increasingly limited due to certain conditions, particularly the scheduling overlap between the PSL and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He explained that players could not participate in both competitions if the tournaments were staged simultaneously, adding that India's cricket market was considerably larger than Pakistan's.

"When the PSL and IPL take place simultaneously, a player cannot feature in both leagues. A T20 player will naturally prioritise the league in which they prefer to play," Rana said.

The Lahore Qalandars owner also stressed that the strength of the PSL lay in its local talent, describing Pakistani cricketers as the league's biggest asset and its defining identity.

He observed that newer leagues and recently established franchises often relied heavily on overseas players from other T20 competitions to attract attention, whereas the PSL had developed its own identity through Pakistani cricketers.

"The real brand of the Pakistan Super League is its local players. The league has been around for more than 10 years and has built a fan following of millions," he added.

Discussing the introduction of the player auction system, Rana said the new mechanism had brought additional excitement for cricket enthusiasts, as the PSL had adopted the auction format for the first time.

He noted that the auction process had generated considerable interest among fans, who were keen to see how franchises approached player recruitment and squad building under the new system.

However, he pointed out that direct signings involved different financial arrangements, suggesting that the auction system offered greater transparency in player recruitment.

Rana expressed his preference for the PSL to eventually move towards a complete auction model, rather than continuing with the current arrangement on a trial basis.

"The PSL should have a proper auction system. The auction is currently being conducted on a trial basis, and the coming years will determine whether the league continues with this model," he said.

Rana also shared his views on ball-tampering, explaining that reverse swing could sometimes raise suspicions of the practice, although it was not necessarily evidence of wrongdoing.

He said that proper maintenance and handling of the cricket ball could also help bowlers generate reverse swing, making it important not to draw conclusions without concrete evidence.

Asked about allegations involving Peshawar Zalmi, Rana refrained from making any specific comments, emphasising that there was no evidence available to support the claims.

However, he categorically stated that ball-tampering had never been discussed within the Lahore Qalandars camp.

"I cannot say anything about Peshawar Zalmi in this regard because there is no evidence. However, I can confirm that there has never been any discussion about tampering with the ball at Lahore Qalandars," he said.

Rana further claimed that minor forms of ball-tampering were commonplace in Pakistan's domestic cricket, suggesting that the practice continued to occur at the grassroots and domestic levels.

He reiterated that reverse swing should not automatically be associated with ball-tampering, as bowlers could also achieve it through the legitimate maintenance of the ball.

Speaking about the franchise's retention strategy and its relationship with players, Rana acknowledged that retaining every member of the squad was not possible under the existing team-building regulations.

He said franchises had to make difficult decisions during the retention process, as retaining all 20 players was not a realistic option.

Nevertheless, Rana emphasised that Lahore Qalandars shared a particularly strong relationship with their players, adding that the franchise valued long-term associations rather than viewing players merely as members of its squad.

He also confirmed that Pakistan's experienced opener Fakhar Zaman remained an integral part of Lahore Qalandars and would bring his professional playing career to an end with the franchise.

"Fakhar Zaman is part of Lahore Qalandars, and he will retire from Lahore Qalandars," Rana concluded.