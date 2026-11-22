Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts after he misses from the penalty spot against Celta Vigo on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe missed another penalty, but Real Madrid still beat Celta Vigo 2-1 here at home in LaLiga on Saturday after Carlos Espi scored a late winner.

Mbappe missed his third penalty in his last six attempts for club and country. However, his miss did not cost Real Madrid points as Espi scored late to secure the victory.

Real now have 33 points from 13 matches and are level with league leaders Barcelona, who have played a game fewer. Barcelona will face Villarreal at home on Sunday.

Celta took the lead in the sixth minute when Pablo Duran scored from close range after receiving a low cross from Williot Swedberg.

Real had a chance to equalise when Celta defender Javier Rodriguez pulled Mbappe's arm inside the box. The referee awarded a penalty, but the French forward sent his shot over the crossbar.

Mbappe had also missed penalties against Real Betis in September and Morocco while playing for France.

Real found the equaliser in the 66th minute when Jude Bellingham sent a low shot into the net from just inside the box.

The hosts looked set to drop points before Espi scored the winner. His first header was saved by goalkeeper Ionut Radu, but he scored from the rebound.

In other matches, Sevilla and Real Betis played out a 1-1 draw in the Seville derby. Antony scored for Betis early in the second half before Kike Salas equalised in added time.

Deportivo Alaves ended their eight-match winless run with a 3-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna, while Valencia moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.