Navajo Stirling celebrates his win over Jan Błachowicz (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena on Aug 1, 2026. — Reuters

DOHA: New Zealand fighter Navajo Stirling secured the biggest win of his career after knocking out former light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round at UFC Qatar.

The 29-year-old stopped Prochazka with a right hook to extend his unbeaten record to 12 fights.

The victory was Stirling’s fourth straight knockout win in 2026, putting him in contention for the UFC Fighter of the Year award.

However, a possible title fight could be difficult as the current light-heavyweight champion, Carlos Ulberg, is his team-mate. Both fighters train at the same gym in New Zealand.

Asked about his next fight, Stirling said: "I'm not too sure yet, we'll figure something out and see who's above me."

Fighters rarely compete against their training partners because they often develop close friendships while training together.

Ulberg defeated Prochazka to win the light-heavyweight title in April. However, he has not fought since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during that fight.

Prochazka, who has won 32 of his 40 professional fights, was seen as Stirling's toughest opponent so far. However, the New Zealander handled the challenge well.

Stirling started the fight with several leg kicks before waiting for the right moment to attack in the second round.

He avoided a punch from Prochazka before landing a powerful right hook that sent the former champion to the ground. Stirling followed up with another strike, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

After the defeat, Prochazka admitted that Stirling was "the better fighter" on the night, while the New Zealander celebrated the biggest win of his career with his team-mates inside the octagon.