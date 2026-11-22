An undated picture of Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue. — Reuters

NICE: Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue suffered a serious-looking knee injury during his side’s 3-2 victory over Nice in Ligue 1 here at Allianz Riviera on Saturday, raising fresh concerns over the club’s growing injury problems.

The 21-year-old France international was forced off on a stretcher shortly before half-time after his right knee buckled as he attempted to shield the ball from Nice midfielder Sofiane Diop in the 39th minute.

Doue immediately grabbed his knee before covering his face with both hands as medical staff carried him off the pitch.

PSG manager Luis Enrique said the club would have to wait for further medical examinations to determine the full extent of the injury.

"We will have to wait until tomorrow to know the exact nature of the injury. But it is a serious injury, we have seen the images," Luis Enrique said after the match.

"That's the life of a professional footballer, you have to realize that this is part of a career and you have to accept it."

"He is sad and worried," the Spaniard added. "He will come back twice as strong, I have no doubt."

Doue had opened his account in the first half with his second league goal of the season before being replaced by Ferran Torres, who went on to score PSG's third goal. Senny Mayulu had earlier put the visitors ahead.

The victory marked PSG's 12th consecutive win in all competitions, although Doue's injury overshadowed the result.

It is pertinent to mention that PSG face Roma in the Champions League next on Wednesday.