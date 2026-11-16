Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Ben Shelton of the US after winning their semifinal match at Inalpi Arena in Turin on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

Ben Shelton has reflected on his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in a deciding-set tiebreak in the semi-finals of the 2026 ATP Finals in Turin.

Seven-times Grand Slam winner rallied from a set down to defeat the American 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) and reach Sunday's decider for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz avenged his US Open quarter-final defeat to Shelton on his return from a four-month injury layoff, extending his winning streak to 13 matches after claiming back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris.

The Spaniard raised his game level after going 3-0 down and began moving the American around the court, drawing him into longer rallies. He created two break-point opportunities at 4-2 but failed to convert either, with Shelton's booming serve getting him out of trouble.

The world number four sealed the first set with a second-serve ace on his first set point, but Alcaraz responded by moving 5-3 up in the second before serving out the second set.

The pair traded blows in the third set before Alcaraz eased through the tiebreak and sealed the win with a return winner.

Ben Shelton admitted that Alcaraz outperformed him in the third set using the quality of his serve.

“Yeah, I think Carlos did a great job in the third set with his serve,” said the 24-year-old.

“He killed me with his serve. He hit his spots so well. He won a really, really high percent of first-serve points and served at a really high first-serve percentage, as well.

“It puts a lot of pressure when the guy is a guy who has as many skills as he does things well in all parts of his game and he’s serving like that.”

Alcaraz will compete with either world number one Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who meet later on Saturday.