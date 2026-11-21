Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the second set during his semi final match against Ben Shelton of the US at Inalpi Arena in Turin on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

Seven-times Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat American Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals semi-final and reach Sunday's decider for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz avenged his US Open quarter-final defeat to Shelton on his return from a four-month injury layoff, extending his winning streak to 13 matches after claiming back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris.

He will compete with either world number one Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who meet later on Saturday.

"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning because I didn't start the match the way I wanted to," said Alcaraz, unbeaten on indoor courts this season.

"Just happy that I came back in the second set playing such great tennis, step by step, focused on all my things and ended up playing good tennis. The third set was even closer."

Shelton, who was featuring in his second consecutive season finale, secured an early break to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Alcaraz, who appeared to be struggling with his fitness after leaving the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following Wednesday's win over Medvedev, again had his thigh heavily wrapped for his match against Shelton.

The Spaniard raised his game level and began moving the American around the court, drawing him into longer rallies. He created two break-point opportunities at 4-2 but failed to convert either, with Shelton's booming serve getting him out of trouble.

The world number four sealed the first set with a second-serve ace on his first set point, but Alcaraz responded by moving 5-3 up in the second before serving out the second set.

The pair traded blows in the third set before Alcaraz eased through the tiebreak, sealing the win with a return winner.