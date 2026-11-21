Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim watches the ball after playing a shot during the fifth day of their first Test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 19, 2026. — AFP

Experienced Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of their second and last Test of the away series against South Africa due to a groin injury.

The 39-year-old sustained the injury during the Test series opener in Johannesburg, in which he registered scores of zero and 22, respectively.

According to Bangladesh men's cricket team's physio Bayjedul Islam Khan, Rahim had complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the opening Test, which the host nation won comfortably by nine wickets.

He subsequently underwent an MRI scan following the first Test, which confirmed inflammation and irritation around what Islam described as the "bony pelvis" before confirming that Rahim will thus be unavailable for the second Test, scheduled to be played in Centurion from November 23 to 27.

"Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match," said Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan.

"Following the Test, he underwent an MRI scan [in Johannesburg] and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis.

"He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test."

Since Bangladesh have not yet named a replacement for Rahim, either Mohammad Naim or Jaker Ali are likely to fill in the vacant spot in the playing XI as both players are already a part of the visitors' squad.

Notably, Rahim's unavailability for the second Test serves as yet another setback for Bangladesh, who trail South Africa 1-0 in the two-match series, and on Friday were deprived of young pacer Hasan Mahmud's services for the remainder of the tour, which further comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Mahmud, who was the standout bowler for Bangladesh in the first Test against South Africa, was forced to head back to his country after a recurring elbow injury.

Updated Bangladesh squad for Tests in South Africa

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mahfijul Islam.