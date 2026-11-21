Australia's Nikhil Chaudhary (right) celebrates with teammate Sam Harper (left) after dismissing England's Harry Brook (not pictured) during their first T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on November 21, 2026. — AFP

MELBOURNE: Nikhil Chaudhary backed his economical bowling figures of 2/21 with a blistering half-century to help Australia secure an enthralling three-wicket victory over England in the first T20I of the five-match home series here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Put into bat first in the series opener, England piled up a formidable total of 187/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a swashbuckling half-century by captain Harry Brook.

The touring side had a shaky start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Phil Salt (zero) and Aneurin Donald (10), inside three overs with just 13 runs on the board.

Brook, meanwhile, who had walked out to bat after just the first delivery of the innings following Salt's dismissal, launched a counter-attack on the momentum-filled Australian bowlers to bring up his half-century off just 20 deliveries.

The England captain was eventually sent back by Chaudhary in the ninth over, while middle-order batter Tom Banton, with whom he shared a quickfire 97-run partnership, fell victim to Ben Dwarshuis just four balls later.

Brook remained the top-scorer for England with a blazing 65 off just 28 deliveries, laced with six sixes and four fours, while Banton made a 22-ball 39, comprising five fours and a six.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, England lost wickets at regular intervals and, despite cameos from Jordan Cox (27) and Sam Curran (21), had to ultimately settle for 187/9.

For Australia, Jack Edwards and Chaudhary picked up two wickets each, while Riley Meredith, Joel Davies, Adam Zampa and Dwarshuis chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 190-run target, Australia had to do hard yards as they managed to knock the winning runs on the penultimate delivery of the final with three wickets in hand.

Similar to England, Australia also had an underwhelming start to their innings as Liam Dawson dismissed opener Jake Fraser-McGurk (one) in the first over, yielding only three runs.

Debutant Sam Harmer then joined captain Mitchell Marsh in the middle, and the duo raised an important 50-run partnership for the second wicket before the wicketkeeper batter fell victim to Henry Crocombe on the last delivery of the batting powerplay.

Harmer contributed in Australia's pursuit with a blistering 32 off 15 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

The debutant's dismissal paved the way for Chaudhary to walk out at No.4, and the all-rounder ensured Australia carried their momentum forward by sharing a 42-run stand with captain Marsh, who was sent back by Curran in the 11th over after he scored an anchoring 37 off 32 deliveries.

Chaudhary was then involved in another crucial partnership for Australia when he put together 48 runs for the fourth wicket with Tim David, who contributed with a 13-ball 20.

David's dismissal off Adil Rashid in the 16th over sparked a middle-order collapse, which saw Australia lose three more wickets, including that of Chaudhary, inside 13 deliveries and consequently slip down to 168/7.

Chaudhary remained the top-scorer for Australia with a quickfire 66 off 38 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes. His all-round exploits earned him the Player of the Match award.

With 22 required off the last two overs, all-rounder Jack Edwards held his nerves calm under pressure and steered the home side over the line on the penultimate delivery of the run chase with an unbeaten 25 off just 11 deliveries, featuring two sixes and a four.

Will Jacks was the standout bowler for England as he picked up two wickets for 29 runs in his 3.4 overs, while Jamie Overton, Rashid, Curran, Dawson and Crocombe made one scalp apiece.

The narrow three-wicket victory in the first T20I gave hosts Australia a 1-0 lead over England in the five-match series, the second fixture of which will be played in Carrara on November 24.