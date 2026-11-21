This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Johnny Nelson has said that the fight between prime Tyson Fury and prime Anthony Joshua would be different to next month’s showdown.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh officially announced the all-British fight in the last week of September after a weeks-long saga over the venue.

The fight has been demanded by British boxing fans for more than a decade and since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest as the Principality Stadium has already sold out and it will also be broadcast on Netflix.

Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) celebrated his 38th birthday on August 12, while Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) turned 37 on October 15. Both fighters are at an age when many boxers consider retirement, but they can still compete with the best in the division.

Speaking to Daily Mail Boxing, Nelson explained how the outcome could differ if the two British boxers faced each other today compared to five or 10 years ago.

“In their prime, AJ. Who wins it now? Fury. The boxing ability of Fury is almost second to none for a big heavyweight, the speed he has and everything. When you get to a certain stage, that quick reaction is gone. It’s not there, that suited AJ at that period in his life.

“He had that fire, that quick fire, now he overthinks it, he has other double guess it, and you can afford to do that with someone who boxes and, as well as good. I think he’ll struggle.”

The fight between Fury and Joshua is scheduled for December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The fight is due to start at around 1 am in the early hours of Saturday, December 12, with the closing time of the Stadium remaining until 3.30 am.