Australia captain Pat Cummins celebrates taking a wicket during the second day of their second Test against Bangladesh at the Great Barrier Reef Stadium in Mackay on August 23, 2026. — AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) threw its "unanimous support" behind Pat Cummins to remain Test captain Saturday, rejecting any suggestion his integrity had been compromised by the lingering "Sandpapergate" scandal.

Cummins has been under huge pressure since Usman Khawaja claimed the whole team knew about the plot to alter the ball in a Test at Cape Town in 2018.

He strenuously denied being aware of what was going on in a press conference last week, but his position was undermined when Cameron Bancroft backed Khawaja's version of events.

Only then-captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Bancroft -- who used the sandpaper -- were found to be responsible by a Cricket Australia probe.

With speculation over Cummins' future rampant and a home four-Test series against New Zealand next month, CA moved to stamp out any further discussion about the 33-year-old's fate after meeting him to check on his welfare.

It came after Josh Hazlewood earlier Saturday suggested he could quit if any action was taken against his long-time bowling partner.

CA expressed "its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain" following a board meeting.

"We are absolutely determined to steward Australian cricket through this very difficult time with diligence and patience and to listen and learn," said chairman David Boon.

"We've expressed our support to Pat and our concern for everyone impacted by the events of the 2018 tour of South Africa.

"We have learned from that experience and are proud of the team and the culture Pat and other leaders in the team have fostered over the past eight years and unequivocally reject any implication that Pat's integrity has been compromised."

The retired Khawaja reignited the controversy in his autobiography, alleging the whole team was in the know, and he was strongly backed by close friend Warner.

After Cummins' denials, Bancroft dropped a bomb in a newspaper column by also claiming "it was the whole team" while saying he felt "angry and betrayed" by the Test skipper.

Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening its investigation but instead set up a forum for players to share their experiences about 2018.

Pat Cummins said being captain "carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly".

"David and Todd (Greenberg) have a very tough job navigating cricket through all of this and I commend them for reaching out to me and to many of the players and staff from 2018," he added.

"I support the forum 100 percent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say.

"There will be a lot of difficult conversations but that is what's needed. Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth (at the first Test) will be my focus and priority."

Hazlewood threw his support behind Cummins earlier Saturday and made a veiled threat to call it a day if he was removed as captain.

He reiterated that the bowling group at the time, which also included Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, were not part of the plan.

They jointly released a statement in 2021 denying any involvement.

"I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he's done for the last five or six years in particular as captain," Hazlewood told the Sydney Daily Telegraph in his first comments since the story blew up.

"He's a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response."

Asked if he would consider quitting in protest if Cummins was removed, Hazlewood said: "I think I'd have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you'd have to think about it, yeah."

Starc has also reinforced that he knew nothing in recent days. Lyon and Smith have yet to comment.