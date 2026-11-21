India's KL Rahul celebrates reaching his century during the third day of their first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 21, 2026. — BCCI

WELLINGTON: KL Rahul's monumental century and captain Shubman Gill's anchoring 98-run knock helped India secure a substantial 118-run lead over New Zealand on the third day of their first Test here at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Gill was out three balls before stumps for a 146-ball 98, bowled by Jacob Duffy, leaving Rishabh Pant (55) and Anshul Kamboj (0) unbeaten overnight with the scoreboard reading 486/4 in response to New Zealand's 368 all out.

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and number three Devdutt Padikkal (80) ensured each of India's top five had fifty plus scores.

Kyle Jamieson was the best of New Zealand's bowlers taking 1-57, while Duffy ended the day with the fourth most expensive figures in New Zealand's Test history, with 1/180 from 29 overs.

Rahul brought up his 13th Test century from 207 balls shortly after lunch, soaking in warm applause from a packed Basin Reserve crowd as he raised his fist to the air to celebrate.

He and Devdutt Padikkal combined for a 165-run partnership in 55 overs of batting before Padikkal fell for 80, bowled by Jamieson after the new ball had been taken.

Rahul's hundred completed a coveted set, having now brought up centuries in every major Test nation outside the subcontinent.

"It feels really awesome, actually, to be able to achieve something like that," Rahul said.

"I watched the last few years of Test cricket (in New Zealand). England played here, Australia played here, West Indies were here recently.

"I've been thinking about Test cricket in New Zealand for the last 6 or 7 months, trying to do my homework, trying to see the guys that have scored runs here and how they've been able to achieve that."

Rahul survived an lbw shout on five which umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave not out, and New Zealand opted not to review.

Replays showed Rahul should have been out.

"Those 15 seconds were probably the slowest 15 seconds of my life," Rahul said of the review process.

Shubman Gill was 36 not out at tea, while Kyle Jamieson (1/44) and Matt Henry (1/70) were New Zealand's only wicket takers.

Gill and Pant combined for a 100-run partnership during the final session, Pant battering Duffy in particular with a flurry of sixes over deep-square.

India batted effortlessly throughout the first two sessions of the day, slowly closing down New Zealand's lead.

Rahul was 93 not out at lunch, adding a further 80 runs to the total alongside Padikkal.

India had resumed at 159/1 to start the day, a deficit of 209 runs, with Rahul on 52 and Padikkal on 16.

On the second evening Jaiswal battered 85 at a quick rate to put India ahead of the game.

Rahul eased into his work in the morning session, defending with patience early before unleashing powerful cuts and drives when he was presented with any width.

New Zealand started better than they ended day two, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith beating the bat on occasion with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell up to the stumps.

But a dry and lifeless pitch was offering very little to the bowling side, Rahul and Padikkal able to trust the low and slow bounce with little sideways movement.

New Zealand did not create a single chance in the two-hour session, instead watching as Rahul increased the tempo late with the introduction of off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

Despite two days of cricket, no real footmarks have been etched into the surface and Phillips was unable to generate any real spin, Rahul pouncing with a powerful six down the ground and a deft reverse sweep as he moved into the 90s.

The two-match Test series concludes next week in Christchurch.