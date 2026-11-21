An undated photo of Bayern Munich's forward Harry Kane. — Reuters

Harry Kane has been sidelined after undergoing successful surgery on a ligament tear in his left ankle, sustained during a Bundesliga draw against FC Cologne, Bayern Munich said on Saturday.

The England international sustained the injury in the first half of Bayern’s 1-1 home draw while attempting to reach a deflected cross from Michael Olise. Cologne defender Joel Schmied reached the ball first before colliding with Kane's left leg. He was taken off after 20 minutes.

"Harry Kane underwent successful surgery overnight after tearing his left ankle ligament in yesterday’s home match against 1.FC Koln. The 33-year-old will now begin his rehab," Bayern said in a statement.

The Bundesliga leaders did not specify how much time England captain Kane will be out of action, but local media reported that it would be three months.

"The highs and lows of life!" Kane wrote on X. "Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!"

England will also hope their captain recovers in time for the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Norway at the end of March.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany acknowledged the challenge of losing key players, saying: "These are world-class players, you can't replace them, but we have the mentality and we have to bring that now."

The draw left Bayern top of the table on 22 points while Cologne moved to 10 points.