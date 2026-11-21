Pakistan players celebrate during their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against USA at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on November 21, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation

IPOH: A collective performance helped Pakistan inflict a crushing 5-1 defeat on the United States of America (USA) in the fourth match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup here at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium on Saturday.

The league-stage fixture got off to a quiet start as neither team could net the opener in the first quarter. Pakistan, who failed to convert any of the three penalty corners in the first quarter, eventually pulled ahead in the second through Rana Waheed Ashraf, who scored a sensational field goal in the 18th minute.

Sufyan Khan then doubled Pakistan's lead two minutes later by successfully converting a penalty corner, and the Green Shirts went into halftime with the scoreboard reading 2-0 in their favour.

But USA pulled one back in the first minute of the penultimate quarter through Sekayi Charasika, who converted a penalty corner, but Mohammad Ammad Butt restored Pakistan's two-goal lead the following minute, making it 3-1.

Pakistan completely dominated the final quarter as they added two more to their tally through Abu Bakar Mahmood and Hannan Shahid, and despite USA being awarded a penalty corner in the penultimate minute, could not fight back, and thus ultimately succumbed to a gruelling 5-1 defeat.

The 5-1 victory over USA, which marked Pakistan's second win in as many games, consolidated their third spot in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026 standings with six points and a positive goal difference of eight.

The national team only trail leaders Australia and hosts Malaysia on goal difference as the two sides have also won their respective first two matches.

After making a spirited start to their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026, Pakistan face a bigger challenge in their next fixture as they will lock horns with leaders Australia at the same venue on Monday.