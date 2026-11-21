Lahore Whites' Mohammad Salman Mirza poses for a picture after the first day of their fourth-round QeAT Gold match against Multan at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 21, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Salman Mirza's seven-wicket haul helped Lahore Whites bowl out Multan for a modest total on the first day of their fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27 match here at the National Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Lahore Whites captain Noman Ali's decision to field first paid dividends as the side's Salman-led bowling attack booked Multan for a meagre 132 in just 37.5 overs.

Salman spearheaded Lahore Whites' bowling charge with sensational figures of 7/36 in 13.5 overs, while Hunain Shah chipped in with three scalps.

Wicketkeeper batter Waqar Hussain remained the top-scorer for Multan with 44 off 84 deliveries, followed by Aamer Yamin with 25, while Ali Usman (20) and opener Sameer Minhas (17) were the only others to amass double figures.

In response, Muhammad Shahzad took two wickets to dismantle Lahore Whites' top order, and the side could get to 38/4 in 18.3 overs before the culmination of the opening day's play.

Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir and nightwatchman Hunain, both unbeaten on one, will resume Lahore Whites' response on the subsequent day as they trail Multan by a further 98 runs with six wickets in hand.

Mohammad Faiq has been the standout batter for Lahore Whites in the first innings thus far as he made a 38-ball 22 with the help of four fours.

For Multan, Shahzad has taken two wickets for just eight runs in his two overs, while Muhammad Hassan Hafeez and Yamin have taken one apiece.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Asad Raza's five-wicket haul helped Faisalabad secure an early advantage on the opening day of their fourth-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match by bowling out defending champions Karachi Blues for a below-par total.

Put into bat first, the holders could only accumulate 185 runs before being bowled out in 45 overs despite Mohammad Raza's unbeaten half-century.

Raza waged a lone battle for Karachi Blues and top-scored for them with an unbeaten 64 off 62 deliveries, laced with five sixes and three fours. He also shared a crucial 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket with captain Rameez Aziz, who contributed with an 88-ball 46.

Besides them, Abdullah Fazal (36), Haroon Arshad (15) and Mir Hamza (11) could amass double figures against a ruthless Faisalabad bowling attack, led by Asad, who picked up five wickets for just 49 runs in his 16 overs.

Asad was amply supported by Saifullah Khan, who bagged three wickets, while Shehzad Gul and Mohammad Zeeshan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, openers Faham-ul-Haq and Malik Abdul Rafay helped Faisalabad conclude the opening day at 56/0 in 17 overs, and will resume their response on Sunday as they trail defending champions Karachi Blues by a further 129 runs with all 10 wickets intact.

Faham remained the top-scorer for Faisalabad with an unbeaten 31, while Abdul Rafay has made 22 not out from 48 balls.

In another fourth-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match, half-centuries from Azeem Bari, Raja Hamza Waheed and Sarmad Bhatti on the opening day here at the Diamond Cricket Ground gave Islamabad a strong start with the bat against FATA.

At the stumps on the opening day, Islamabad were well placed at 290/5 in 91 overs, with wicketkeeper batter Rizwan Ali and mainstay Bhatti unbeaten on 31 and 59, respectively.

After being put into bat, Islamabad, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Shahid Islam (two) early with just two runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Hamza Waheed joined opener Azeem in the middle, and the duo put Islamabad in control by raising an anchoring 174-run partnership for the second wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Azeem remained the top-scorer with 90 off 150 deliveries, while Hamza Waheed made 79 from 131 balls.

Islamabad then suffered two more setbacks to their batting expedition in quick succession as Muhammad Hammad Khan and captain Azan Tariq fell victim to Hayatullah and Fawad Arshad after managing to score 10 each, resulting in the side slipping down to 220/4.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Bhatti and Rizwan stabilised Islamabad's first innings and ensured a strong finish to the opening day by putting together an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which saw the former bring up his half-century.

Hayataullah has been the pick of the bowlers for FATA in the first innings, having taken two wickets for 62 runs in his 26 overs, while Afaq Afridi, Fawad and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi have claimed one apiece.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Shoaib Akhtar Jnr and Athar Mehmood took three wickets each to force Sialkot Blues' comeback against Peshawar Blues on the opening day after the previous edition's runners-up were bowled for a modest total, courtesy of Mohammad Sayyam's five-wicket haul.

Peshawar Blues captain Mohammad Rizwan's decision to field first in the fourth-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match proved beneficial as the Sayyam-led bowling attack booked Sialkot Blues for 189 in 48.5 overs.

Sayyam spearheaded Peshawar Blues' bowling charge with enthralling figures of 5/52 in his 13 overs, followed by Niaz Khan with three wickets, while Sajid Khan chipped in with one scalp.

Middle-order batter Hamza Nazar remained the top-scorer for Sialkot Blues in the first innings with a 62-ball 47, closely followed by Akhtar Jnr, who made a brisk 40 off 37 deliveries, smashing three sixes and two fours.

In turn, Athar and Akhtar Jnr both struck thrice in partnerships to reduce Peshawar Blues to 92/6 in 23.1 overs by the conclusion of the opening day's play.

Opener Sahibzada Abdullah remained the top-scorer for Peshawar Blues in the first innings thus far with a 45-ball 23, followed by middle-order Najab Khan, who could score 18.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan (10 not out), meanwhile, managed to stand his ground firmly during the demolition, and will now resume Peshawar Blues' response on the second day alongside Niaz, unbeaten on zero, as the side trail Sialkot Blues by a further 97 runs with four wickets in hand.