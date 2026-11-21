Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on Jul 29, 2026. — Reuters

The New York Mets offered two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal a nine-year contract for nearly $400 million, MLB Network Radio analyst and former Mets general manager Jim Duquette reported on Friday.

Those terms would make Skubal the highest-paid free-agent pitcher in MLB history, eclipsing the 12-year, $325 million contract signed by Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto in December 2023.

The approximate average annual value of $44.44 million would serve as the highest for a free agent starting pitcher, topping the $43.3 million the Mets handed to both Max Scherzer (three-year, $130 million deal in 2021) and Justin Verlander (two-year, $86.6 million in 2022).

Skubal, who turned 30 on Friday, reportedly also has held meetings with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and the incumbent Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB Network reported that the free-agent left-hander met with an undisclosed fifth team via Zoom.

The Mets met with Skubal in California on Monday.

Skubal posted a 12-7 record with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts with the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers in 2026.

He is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA in 163 career games, 160 starts with the Tigers (2020-26) and Dodgers. He made the American League All-Star team and won the Cy Young in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025.

The Mets' interest in Skubal is not surprising. New York entered the offseason lacking a veteran ace. Rookie Nolan McLean is the club's top returning starting pitcher.

The club's current projected 2027 rotation includes McLean, left-hander Sean Manaea, right-hander Christian Scott and left-hander Zac Thornton. Right-handers Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill are also options.