Pakistan's Saim Ayub (left) celebrates reaching his half-century with teammate Mohammad Rizwan during their third ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 8, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Former captains Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and batting all-rounder Saim Ayub were among the list of national cricketers left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) central contracts 2026-27 announced on Saturday.

A total of 38 national cricketers landed contracts, effective until June 30 next year, across five different tiers and tracks, with Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha included in the premier tier, Track AB – Dual Format (Test & ODI).

As per the current structure, which the PCB adopted in June this year, the players have been categorised according to their primary format responsibilities rather than a unified grading system.

The PCB had earlier described the shift as role-based recognition, where players are assessed and rewarded according to the specific demands of the formats they represent.

Meanwhile, several national cricketers, who had been a regular part of the national team in certain formats earlier this year, could not make the cut to either one of the five categories.

Experienced top-order batter Masood, who was replaced as Pakistan Test captain in July this year, was a regular member of the national team until their three-match away series against England, concluded in September.

The 37-year-old was then left out of the Pakistan squad for the recently concluded two-match home series against Sri Lanka, and subsequently failed to make the cut to Track A, exclusively focused on Test cricket.

Besides Masood, Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were also a part of the Pakistan Test team until the England tour, and neither player has represented the Green Shirts in any international format since being released from the touring side's squad after the second fixture of the three-match assignment.

Rizwan and Imam were summoned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) following allegations of confidential information being leaked from the national team's dressing room during their Test tour of England.

The PCB reportedly took custody of the mobile phones belonging to the two players before handing them over to the relevant authorities for forensic examination.

Investigators also reportedly examined their digital communications, financial transactions and contacts to establish whether confidential team information had been shared with unauthorised individuals.

Both cricketers appeared before the NCCIA at its Johar Town office here on September 10, where they were questioned about the allegations.

Rizwan, meanwhile, was summoned again by the NCCIA in October for the forensic analysis of his phone, which came just a day after the wicketkeeper batter had written a third letter to the investigation authority to seek clarification on the allegations and scope of the investigation.

The investigation had initially hindered the 34-year-old's participation in this year's President's Trophy Grade-I but was ultimately cleared to represent his department Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final round of the eight-team first-class tournament last month.

Rizwan and Imam are currently leading Peshawar Blues and Multan Region, respectively, in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27.

Consequently, Director High Performance Aqib Javed, during his press conference alongside national men's team's head coach Mike Hesson earlier today, was asked to address whether Rizwan's snub from the central contracts meant the wicketkeeper batter was no longer in plans for any of the three formats.

Javed, in response, asserted that the central contracts had nothing to do with the selection for the national team, which he highlighted featured several players who were not part of the previous cycle.

"Look, these contracts have nothing to do with the selection [for the national team]. As I said earlier, the players, whom the head coach and selectors believe should remain part of their plans by next year, must remain very close," said Javed.

"Mohammad Rizwan has so many services for Pakistan and […] can be selected in the Pakistan team.

"It is not necessary that only those who have received the contract can be selected. If you look at the numbers of the contracts of the last year, the team that is being selected, we are not just basing it on them."

Batting all-rounder Saim, meanwhile, has the most recent international appearance for Pakistan amongst the players who failed to land the central contracts, as he was a part of the national team squad for the home ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka played last month.

The 24-year-old struggled for runs in the Green Shirts' home ODI tri-series, managing three single-digit scores of seven, eight and six, respectively.

PCB had then revealed that Saim, in his conversation with head coach Mike Hesson, acknowledged his recent struggles in the format and expressed his desire to return to domestic cricket in a bid to regain his batting form and confidence.

Consequently, the national selection committee and the team management "mutually agreed" to accept Saim's request, while appreciating his honest assessment.

"After a conversation with the head coach, Saim requested a desire to return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence," the PCB had said in a statement.

Furthermore, Abdullah Shafique and pacer Khurram Shahzad, who also made their respective last international appearance for Pakistan during the England Test series, have also been left out of the central contracts.

List of players offered central contracts

Contract (Test and ODI)

Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha.

Contract (Test)

Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Contract (ODI and T20I)

Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Contract (T20I)

Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq.

Contract (Development)

Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyian Muqeem and Ubaid Shah.