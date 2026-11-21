Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) during the second half at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on November 20, 2026. — Reuters

James Harden scored a season-high 51 points -- moving into third place in NBA history with his 26th career 50-point game -- while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-119 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Harden, 37, made 15 of 26 field-goal attempts, 7 of 11 3-point shots and all 14 of his free throws while breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant on the 50-point list. Wilt Chamberlain holds the NBA record with 118 50-point games, and Michael Jordan is second with 31.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for Cleveland on a night when all NBA games were part of the NBA Cup's group stage. The Cavaliers earned their third win in the past four games overall.

Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac each scored 21 for Indiana, which took its third consecutive loss.

Hawks 111, Hornets 97

Jalen Johnson compiled 26 points, six rebounds and six assists to help Atlanta post a victory over visiting Charlotte.

Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 for the Hawks, who won their third straight game and their seventh in nine tries. Atlanta trailed by 14 points in the first half.

Moussa Diabate produced 21 points and 15 rebounds while Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Hornets, who lost their fourth straight game.

Magic 113, Nets 111

Franz Wagner capped a stellar 35-point performance with a tiebreaking stepback jumper over two defenders with 2.8 seconds left as Orlando outlasted Brooklyn in New York.

Wagner made 13 of 25 shots as the Magic beat the Nets for the 10th straight time. Orlando's Desmond Bane hit seven 3-pointers for his 21 points.

Julius Randle collected 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Nets, but he missed a last-second 3-point attempt. Day'Ron Sharpe contributed 17 points and 11 boards as Brooklyn took its fourth loss in a row.

Raptors 105, Pistons 102

Scottie Barnes had 29 points, including a go-ahead basket in the final minute, and visiting Toronto snapped a six-game losing streak by edging Detroit.

Raptors rookie Allen Graves, making his first start, supplied career highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds while Immanuel Quickley notched 18 points and 10 assists.

Cade Cunningham totalled 23 points and nine assists as the Pistons took just their second loss in six games. Kevin Huerter added 20 points.

Thunder 126, Pelicans 120

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points to lead Oklahoma City past visiting New Orleans, just the Thunder's second win in the past six games.

Rookie Aday Mara had career highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds for Oklahoma City. The Thunder shot 53.3% from the field, their second-best effort of the season.

Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears each scored 22 points for the Pelicans, who took their eighth loss in nine games.

Nuggets 133, Rockets 124

Nikola Jokic had 24 of his 26 points after halftime and added 11 assists as host Denver overcame a triple-double by Alperen Sengun to beat Houston.

Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson scored 19 points each for the Nuggets, who won their second straight contest. The game featured 32 lead changes, the most in the NBA this season.

Sengun finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets, who had won five of their previous six games. Fred VanVleet put up 25 points.

Lakers 106, Kings 104

Luka Doncic scored 25 points and dished out eight assists as Los Angeles rallied past visiting Sacramento, avoiding what would have been the Lakers' first set of consecutive losses this season.

Walker Kessler added 15 points as the Lakers came out on top after their nine-game winning streak ended Wednesday in a loss to the Utah Jazz.

De'Andre Hunter scored 30 points and Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and 16 rebounds as the Kings dropped their eighth straight game. Sacramento led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter.

Wizards 98, Bulls 94

Anthony Davis finished with game highs of 36 points and 11 rebounds as Washington rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat host Chicago.

Davis also made a key play on defence when he disrupted Norman Powell's potential game-tying layup attempt with six seconds remaining to force a miss. Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Powell led the Bulls with 16 points but shot just 7 of 18. Buddy Hield contributed 15 points off the bench.

Suns 111, Jazz 101

Devin Booker scored 23 points, Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges added 18 apiece and Phoenix ran its winning streak to three with a victory over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and three 3-pointers off the bench and Jalen Green scored 14 for the Suns, who have won five of seven. At 8-7, Phoenix is over .500 for the first time this season.

Rookie Darryn Peterson had 20 points and set his season highs in rebounds (10) and assists (eight) while recording his first career double-double. Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and a season-best 14 boards for the Jazz, who had won their previous two after a 1-13 start.