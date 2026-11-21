An undated picture of six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. — Reuters

Iga Swiatek will miss the 2027 United Cup for the first time since the tournament was launched in 2023, opting to begin her new season at the Brisbane International instead.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has been a regular member of Team Poland since the inaugural edition, helping her country finish runners-up in 2024 and 2025 before finally lifting the trophy last year.

However, Swiatek has decided to skip Poland's title defence in January and focus on individual competition by making her debut at the WTA 500 Brisbane International.

The tournament will also feature world number one Elena Rybakina, the 2024 champion, and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

Aryna Sabalenka, who has won the event for the past two years, is yet to confirm whether she will return to pursue a third consecutive title.

The decision marks a significant change to Swiatek's schedule following a disappointing 2026 campaign.

She failed to win a Grand Slam for the first time since 2021, with her best result coming at the Australian Open, where she reached the quarter-finals.

Although she claimed two titles at the United Cup and Canadian Open, Swiatek ended the year ninth in the WTA Rankings after starting the season at number two. She also failed to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

It is pertinent to mention that her ninth-place finish was her lowest year-end ranking since 2021.

With coach Francisco Roig leading her team, Swiatek will hope the revised schedule helps her return to winning ways in 2027.