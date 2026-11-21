Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) dribbles against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at Scotiabank Arena on Feb 5, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: LA Clippers forward Brandon Ingram is expected to make his season and team debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets after recovering from an Achilles injury, according to international media reports on Friday.

The two-time NBA All-Star has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in May to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon.

His return will provide a significant boost to the Clippers, who have struggled for consistency at the start of the season.

Ingram joined the Clippers through a long-delayed trade that sent Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors.

However, shortly before the start of the current campaign, the franchise announced that the forward was recovering from an Achilles injury.

The 29-year-old initially missed the final two games of Toronto's first-round playoff defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers in April.

He subsequently underwent surgery in May, when doctors discovered and repaired a partial tear in his Achilles tendon.

Although the injury raised concerns over his availability, the Clippers were aware of the condition and the lengthy rehabilitation period before completing the trade.

Ingram enjoyed an impressive campaign with Toronto last season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

His anticipated return comes at an important time for the Clippers, who entered Friday's fixtures with a disappointing 4-10 record.

The forward's scoring ability and experience could prove valuable as the team looks to improve its performances and regain momentum in the Western Conference.

Monday's meeting with Houston could therefore mark the beginning of a new chapter for Ingram in Los Angeles.