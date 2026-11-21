Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position along with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third placed Mercedes' George Russell on November 20, 2026. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli topped qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, but a five-place grid penalty means Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Sunday's race from pole position.

Antonelli delivered an impressive final lap to finish 0.258 seconds ahead of Verstappen, benefiting from a powerful slipstream on the Las Vegas street circuit. However, the Italian will drop to sixth after exceeding the permitted number of engine components.

Verstappen, a three-time winner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, will share the front row with Mercedes' George Russell, who finished just 0.073 seconds behind the Dutchman.

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified fourth and will move up to third, ahead of Red Bull's Isack Hadjar.

Oscar Piastri's 10-place grid penalty will also promote both Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton starting 10th and 11th respectively.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad will move up to fifth following Antonelli's penalty, while Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will start seventh, eighth and ninth.

Antonelli admitted he initially feared his final qualifying attempt had been compromised by running too close to the car ahead.

"Starting the lap, I was only one second behind the car in front and I thought I was screwed. But the tow is so powerful here," he said.

Verstappen, meanwhile, was pleased with his front-row result despite experiencing difficulties with his car.

"In qualifying we managed to make it work. Had a solid qualifying. My first lap in qualifying was pretty much as good as it could be with the tow, so to be on the front row is good for us," he said.

Ferrari endured a disappointing session, with Leclerc blaming mistakes and a lack of straight-line speed, while Hamilton reported tyre grip, floor damage and a deployment issue.

"We knew we would struggle a bit here but maybe more than we anticipated," Hamilton said.