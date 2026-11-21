Arsenal's Bukayo Saka walks off the pitch as he is substituted after sustaining an injury on October 21, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects Bukayo Saka to remain sidelined for another four weeks as the England international continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

The winger has already missed a month of action after picking up the injury during Arsenal's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on October 21st.

Saka appeared to be in discomfort after making a pass, immediately reaching for his left thigh.

Speaking on Friday ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, Arteta provided an update on the 24-year-old's recovery, revealing that further medical tests had been carried out.

"He's evolving really well," Arteta said.

"It looks like it's going to be an eight-week injury, more or less, so I think it's four at the moment. Still a while before he's back with the team."

Arsenal have also suffered another injury setback, with midfielder Martin Zubimendi expected to miss a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring problem while representing Spain during the international break.

However, there was more encouraging news regarding defender William Saliba, who has been recovering from a back injury.

The France international has been out since the World Cup but has returned to training and completed two practice matches.

Arteta confirmed that the centre-back is in good condition to return to competitive action, although the club will carefully manage his playing time.

"We want to ramp up his minutes," the Arsenal manager said.

The Gunners, who are defending their Premier League title, currently hold a five-point advantage at the top of the table after 10 matches.