An undated picture of Gianni Infantino. — Reuters

RABAT: CONMEBOL on Friday reaffirmed its unanimous support for Gianni Infantino's bid for another term as FIFA president, with all 10 ​member associations of the South American confederation backing his ‌candidacy ahead of next year's election.

The endorsement was confirmed after a meeting of CONMEBOL's council in Barranquilla, Colombia, where the organisation said its members had ​reiterated their "firm support" for Infantino.

"That is a recognition of ​the leadership of the current FIFA president and the ⁠positive transformations in football," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

Infantino, who has ​led world soccer's governing body since 2016, is seeking a fourth ​term in the election scheduled for March 2027 in Rabat, Morocco.

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that he will face challenges from French Football Federation president Philippe ​Diallo and Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football ​Association.

It will be Infantino's first contested re-election after he was returned unopposed in ‌2023.

The ⁠CONMEBOL endorsement follows support announced by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) on Thursday. The organisation, which represents 22 national football associations across Africa and Asia, said its backing recognised Infantino's contribution to the ​development of the ​game.

Infantino has ⁠faced calls to resign since the collapse of his FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought to bring private ​investors into a new commercial entity controlling rights ​linked ⁠to major competitions, including the World Cup.

The proposal prompted opposition from several confederations and European associations, with the French federation withdrawing its support ⁠for ​Infantino and Diallo emerging as UEFA's preferred ​candidate.

The election will be held at the FIFA Congress in Morocco on March 18.