Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and Salman Ali Agha bump fists during the second day of their second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 17, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced central contracts for 38 men’s cricketers, effective until June 30 next year.

The central contracts announced earlier today marked PCB's first since it moved away from the traditional category-based grading system of A, B, C and D contracts and replaced it with a format-specific model built around five distinct player tracks.

As per the recently unveiled list, Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam and experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha are the only two players slotted into the premier tier, Track AB — Dual Format (Test & ODI).

The Track BC, covering ODIs and T20Is, meanwhile, includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf.

Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel have been placed in Track A, exclusively focused on Test cricket, while Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq are in Track C, reserved for T20 specialists.

The PCB has also introduced a Development category, comprising 19 emerging cricketers, including Sufiyan Muqeem, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Razaullah.

List of players offered central contracts

Contract (Test and ODI)

Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha.

Contract (Test)

Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Contract (ODI and T20I)

Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Contract (T20I)

Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq.

Contract (Development)

Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyian Muqeem and Ubaid Shah.