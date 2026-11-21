Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against Al Ahli in Saudi Pro League on November 20, 2026. — Reuters

JEDDAH: Cristiano Ronaldo moved closer to the 1,000-goal milestone but missed a first-half penalty as Al Nassr suffered a 3-1 defeat against Saudi Pro League rivals Al Ahli here at King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute, meeting Joao Felix's assist with a superb volley into the far corner. The goal took his career tally to 986 and marked his 10th goal for Al Nassr in all competitions this season.

However, the 41-year-old missed an opportunity to extend his lead four minutes later when his penalty struck the post. The spot-kick was awarded after Nawaf Al-Boushail was brought down inside the penalty area.

Ronaldo has now failed to convert both of his penalty attempts for Al Nassr this season, marking the first time he has missed consecutive penalties in the competition.

Al Ahli responded just before half-time when Brazilian midfielder Galeno produced an excellent long-range effort to restore parity.

The hosts took control in the second half as England international Ivan Toney converted a penalty to put his side ahead.

Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez then extended Al Ahli's advantage four minutes later to complete the comeback.

The defeat leaves Al Nassr third in the league standings after suffering their second loss of the campaign, while Al Ahli move up to fourth, four points behind Ronaldo's side.

Ronaldo's career tally of 986 includes a disputed goal against Al Faisaly on October 23rd, which the Saudi Pro League credited to him, although statistics provider Opta recorded it as an own goal.