Bayern Munich's Harry Kane reacts after sustaining an injury against FC Cologne in Bundesliga on November 20, 2026. — Reuters

MUNICH: Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is expected to miss around three months after suffering a ligament tear in his left ankle during Friday's Bundesliga draw against FC Cologne.

The England international sustained the injury in the first half while attempting to reach a deflected cross from Michael Olise. Cologne defender Joel Schmied reached the ball first before colliding with Kane's left leg.

Bayern confirmed the injury in an official statement, saying: "Harry Kane tore his left ankle ligament ... on Friday evening."

"This was confirmed by an examination carried out by FC Bayern's medical unit. It means the 33-year-old will be sidelined for the next few months."

Sporting director Max Eberl later said the club expected Kane to be unavailable for approximately three months.

Kane received treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Tom Bischof in the 20th minute. He left the field limping alongside two medical staff members.

The injury is a major setback for Bayern, with Kane having enjoyed a prolific campaign following his Ballon d'Or success.

England will also hope their captain recovers in time for the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Norway at the end of March.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany acknowledged the challenge of losing key players, saying: "These are world-class players, you can't replace them, but we have the mentality and we have to bring that now."

He added: "We need incredible performances from players who may not yet be used to this pressure at FC Bayern. We will all try together to turn this situation into a strength."