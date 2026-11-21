Lauren Price celebrates with the belts after winning her fight against Michaela Kotaskova on November 20, 2026. — Reuters

CARDIFF: Lauren Price made history on Friday by becoming the first Welsh boxer to win an undisputed world championship after defeating Czech opponent Michaela Kotaskova by unanimous decision in a welterweight title fight here at the Utilita Arena.

The 32-year-old, who won Olympic middleweight gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, added the vacant WBO welterweight title to her collection of WBA, WBC, IBO, Ring Magazine and IBF belts.

Price improved her professional record to 11-0, while handing 35-year-old Kotaskova her first defeat at welterweight.

The Welsh fighter dominated the 10-round contest, with all three judges scoring it 100-90 in her favour.

Kotaskova suffered a cut above her eye, leaving blood running down her face, before a later clash of heads worsened the injury.

Price celebrated in the closing seconds by raising her hands and dancing out of her opponent's reach before the final bell.

Welsh star said becoming undisputed was a career dream and stressed that she now wants to focus on major fights and building her legacy in boxing.

"As a professional everyone's dream is to become undisputed," Price said after posing with her collection of belts.

"I've ticked every accolade in boxing. I'm not finished. I've got many years left in me. But as far as tonight, it's all about the big fights now and it's all about my legacy."

Price also expressed her ambition to headline a major stadium event in Wales during the summer, adding that she could move up a weight division.

Promoter Ben Shalom identified unbeaten American heavyweight champion Claressa Shields as a potential future opponent.