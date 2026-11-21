Deontay Wilder celebrates with his team after winning his fight against Derek Chisora on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder said he was not upset by Jai Opetaia’s withdrawal from their December 11 fight, calling it a “blessing” and wishing him well in his pursuit of becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Australian boxer Opetaia announced his withdrawal from the scheduled heavyweight bout against Wilder in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The fight was set to feature on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s clash with Anthony Joshua.

The unbeaten cruiserweight champion was set to make his heavyweight debut against the American at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The 31-year-old did not reveal the reason behind his withdrawal, but reports suggest he aggravated a hand injury during training.

Opetaia apologised to Wilder and his team in a post on Instagram.

"Apologies to everyone and especially [Wilder] and his team for withdrawing from the bout," he wrote.

"Fighter to fighter, I know the feeling and it's frustrating. I've always prided myself on fighting anyone, any place."

The former WBC heavyweight champion with a record of 45-4-1 with 43 KOs still has no announced replacement, though his sudden cheerfulness looks a whole lot like relief after dodging a dangerous southpaw.

“I’m not mad at Jai at all. Actually, it was a blessing for what’s to come after this,” said Wilder on the Heavyweight Truth channel.

“So we understand Jai, we understand, bro; that’s all I got. What’s understood don’t have to be explained. I wish you nothing but the best, moving forward in your career. Undisputed, baby, I’m rooting for you.”

Wilder appeared smiling and cheerful despite what should have been bad news. However, he didn’t reveal his plans or what he had in mind.