General view of a corner flag with the Manchester United emblem before the match at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 6, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United have no plans to pursue legal action against the drone operator who filmed the Red Devils’ first training session under new boss Mauricio Pochettino in Carrington this week, but warned that anyone responsible for further incidents would face significant legal and financial risk.

Footage of a United training session, recorded by a drone operator, has been removed from his YouTube channel, with the owner describing its publication as a "total error of judgment."

A YouTube channel with a username of "CC OVERVIEW" uploaded footage of Pochettino's first training session online on Thursday and now he has accepted that it was “unethical”.

The operator, who identifies himself as Colin but has not disclosed his full name, apologised on Friday and said that, while the flight was legal under drone regulations, filming the session had been "unethical".

"My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time," he said.

"I fully accept it was unethical on my part. I would like to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any match."

According to Reuters, a club source has told them that there was no security breach at the Carrington site and that, while it was unclear whether the incident breached drone laws, United believed it had breached several other laws.

The club source said the operator had done the right thing by apologising and removing the content without being contacted by United.

The operator admitted that he had mistakenly assumed the footage would show only warm-up activities, assuming the training session was for various media outlets.

He further clarified that neither Liverpool nor any other football club had been involved in his decision to film the training session.

"The video has been removed from my channel," he said.

Pochettino has joined United after the Red Devils sacked Michael Carrick, and he is facing an immediate test with a trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

United are languishing 18th in the league table after winning just one of their 10 games. Liverpool are fourth.